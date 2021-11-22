Credit Suisse AG Has $1.26 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

USPH opened at $91.08 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

