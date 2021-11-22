Credit Suisse AG Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Camtek by 688,480.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 34,424 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CAMT stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

