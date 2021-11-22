Credit Suisse AG Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $89,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth $217,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CAMT stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

