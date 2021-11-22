Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICF International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in ICF International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ICFI opened at $105.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

