Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SAH stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.