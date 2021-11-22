Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,403 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CryoLife by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CryoLife by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CryoLife by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRY stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $745.30 million, a P/E ratio of 631.88 and a beta of 1.49. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

