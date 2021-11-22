Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,648 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Employers worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Employers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Employers in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.04. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

