Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CCAP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,784. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

