CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 793,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $49.11. 836,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,867. CRH has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

