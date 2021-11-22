Cryptocean Achieves Market Cap of $18.37 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003935 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $356,436.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00226562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

