CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

