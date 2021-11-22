Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $530,000 Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

