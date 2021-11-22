Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,441 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 90,634 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

KIRK stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $337.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.91. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

