Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,663 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after buying an additional 166,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $306,344.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $2,073,834. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AlloVir Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

