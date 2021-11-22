Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 499.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,553 shares of company stock worth $1,001,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

