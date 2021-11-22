Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,795 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,456,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $56.38 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

