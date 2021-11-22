Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 109,567 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

