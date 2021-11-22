Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.09 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

