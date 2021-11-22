CyberMusic 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,488.00 (CYMT)

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded up 65.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. CyberMusic has a market cap of $162,872.51 and $1,488.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMusic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMusic has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.41 or 0.00379741 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001379 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $670.77 or 0.01177032 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About CyberMusic

CyberMusic (CYMT) is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMusic is cybermusic.io . The official message board for CyberMusic is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

