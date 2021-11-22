Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HPIL remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. 87,124,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,661,500. Cybernetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Cybernetic Technologies

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

