Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HPIL remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. 87,124,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,661,500. Cybernetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Cybernetic Technologies
Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.