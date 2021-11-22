Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,625,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $425,955,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYXT opened at $9.88 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

