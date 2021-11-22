DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Cap Tops $1.06 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $24,275.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.69 or 0.00380507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00226562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,624,078,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.