Deere & Company (DE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DE stock opened at $346.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deere & Company stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $874,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.63.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

