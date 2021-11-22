Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 645,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $918.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

