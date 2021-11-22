DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Insider Sells $4,682,831.58 in Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XRAY stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $14,137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $1,246,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

