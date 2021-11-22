DePay Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. DePay has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $40,630.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.89 or 0.07218718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,308.42 or 1.00170651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

