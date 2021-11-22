Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

DM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 107,161 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.