Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.45.

Applied Materials stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

