Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.5 days.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $52.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

