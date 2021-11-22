DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 2,538,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,744. The stock has a market cap of $973.55 million, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of -0.35. DHT has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that DHT will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DHT by 47.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 107,271 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in DHT by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

