Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.86. Diageo has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $210.15.
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
