Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.86. Diageo has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $210.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

