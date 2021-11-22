Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to post $3.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ EQOS opened at $4.69 on Monday. Diginex has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diginex by 172.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 476,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diginex during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

