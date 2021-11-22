DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading Down 9.9%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price was down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $189.36 and last traded at $193.94. Approximately 366,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,152,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.05.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $921,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,557,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,018,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

