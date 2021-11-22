DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DV. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

NYSE DV opened at $31.53 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $54,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.