Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,886.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36. Dowa has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Dowa Company Profile

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

