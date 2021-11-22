Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.33

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 336374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $701.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

