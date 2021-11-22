Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,144,679 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $2.16 on Monday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

