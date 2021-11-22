DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.21. 6,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

