Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 649,800 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 492,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Dufry stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. Dufry has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

