DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after buying an additional 635,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

