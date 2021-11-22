EarnX (EARNX) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EarnX has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $33,240.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00074047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00091079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.12 or 0.07261196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,080.67 or 0.99750139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,972,177,315,170 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

