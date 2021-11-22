eBoost Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $43.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00372170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001573 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

