Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $7,271,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,927. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $236.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day moving average is $219.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,703,677 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.