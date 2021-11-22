Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in October

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 14th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 57,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 581,399 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

