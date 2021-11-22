Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.11 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

