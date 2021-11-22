Element Fleet Management (EFN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Element Fleet Management was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$13.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.50.

11/12/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

11/11/2021 – Element Fleet Management was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.50.

11/11/2021 – Element Fleet Management was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.

10/29/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

EFN stock opened at C$13.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.72 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

