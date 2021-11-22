Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.11 Per Share

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 202.3% over the last three years.

Shares of ECF opened at $14.46 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

