Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.05. Embraer has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Embraer alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.