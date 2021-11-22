Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.05. Embraer has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
