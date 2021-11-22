Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,544 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

