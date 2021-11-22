Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

